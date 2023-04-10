A game worthy of Hollywood! Ben Foster saves last-gasp penalty as Wrexham beat Notts County in National League promotion showdown

Wrexham are in pole position to seal promotion to the Football League after a scintillating 3-2 victory over rivals Notts County on Easter Monday.

Wrexham beat Notts County in thriller

Move to the top of the National League

Three points clear with a game in hand

TELL ME MORE: Notts County broke the deadlock just before half-time with a stunning goal from John Bostock, with the midfielder curling a delightful free-kick over the Wrexham wall and into the top corner. However, the hosts hit back quickly after the break through top scorer Paul Mullin. The striker swept home a cross by James Jones to make it 1-1 just minutes after the restart. Wrexham proceeded to pile on the pressure and went ahead for the first time when Jacob Mendy slotted home Mullin's cross at the far post. Yet Notts County responded well to going behind and levelled when captain Kyle Cameron headed in at the back post. However, there was more drama to come, with Wrexham capitalising on some poor defending to make it 3-2 through Elliott Lee. But the visitors still weren't done and had a golden chance to grab a point in stoppage time after winning a penalty for a handball. Up stepped Cedwyn Scott, who fired low towards the corner but saw his effort saved by goalkeeper Ben Foster.

THE MVP: Foster will steal the headlines for his penalty save but it was Wrexham striker Mullin who was the star man, having a hand in all three goals as Wrexham took all three points. The striker levelled the match with a fine curling finish to net his 44th goal of the season in all competitions, and then popped up with the assist for Mendy after chasing down a long ball. Mullin was also on hand to knock the ball to Lee for the third which sends Wrexham three points clear with a game in hand.

THE BIG LOSER: Notts County defender Geraldo Bajrami will be having nightmares after this one. Just minutes after seeing his side make it 2-2, the 23-year-old was guilty of gift-wrapping Wrexham's winner. Bajrami had the simple job of clearing a ball into the box but managed only to flick in on to Mullin, who proceeded to tee up Lee to net the winner.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Both teams return to action on Saturday in the National League. Wrexham travel to Barnet, while Notts County take on Woking at Meadow Lane.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐