Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Bundesliga champions' crown has slipped and they need a positive start to 2019 against opponents chasing a European place

Bayern Munich find themselves in the unusual position of playing catch up in the Bundesliga, with their first match after the winter break a trip to Hoffenheim.

Though Niko Kovac’s side finished 2018 in fine form, they trail Borussia Dortmund by six points and can ill-afford a slip against opponents who are chasing European football next season.



A sixth win in succession, however, would send a message to BVB that the title race is far from over as the new year begins.

Game Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich Date Friday, January 18 Time 7:30pm GMT / 2:30pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream FOX Sports 1 fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on BT Sport 1 and livestreamed on BT Sport Live.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 1 BT Sport Live

Squads & Team News

Position Hoffenheim players Goalkeepers Baumann, Stolz Defenders Vogt, Adams, Hubner, Bicakcic, Nordtveit, Hoogma, Posch, Kaderabek, Brenet Midfielders Geiger, Demirbay, Grillitsch, Schulz, Amiri, Bittencourt, Baumgartner Forwards Hack, Nelson, Kramaric, Joelinton, Belfodil, Szalai, Otto

Hoffenheim should boast a strong squad for this encounter, though Lukas Rupp is injured.



Illness means that striker Robin Hack misses out, while Havard Nordtveit may succumb to a virus. A lung infection could prevent Ermin Bicakcic from featuring.



Kerem Demirbay is back training with the squad and could feature.



Possible Hoffenheim starting XI: Baumann; Nordtveit, Vogt, Hubner; Kaderabek, Demirbay, Grillitsch, Schulz; Bittencourt, Szalai, Kramaric

Position Bayern Munich players Goalkeepers Neuer, Ulrich Defenders Kimmich, Sule, Hummels, Alaba, Boateng Midfielders Martinez, Gnabry, Goretzka, James, Rafinha, Rodriguez, Davies, Thiago Forwards Coman, Lewandowski, Muller, Wagner

Renato Sanches is suspended and cannot play.

There are doubts over Javi Martinez, but James Rodriguez has overcome a knock and could have a role, though speculation over his future continues.

Alphonso Davies could make his debut after completing his move from the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Possible Bayern Munich starting XI: Neuer; Rafinha, Boateng, Sule, Alaba; Kimmich; Gnabry, Goretzka, Thiago, Coman; Lewandowski

Betting & Match Odds

Bayern Munich are priced at 1/2 to win, according to bet 365, while a draw is available at 15/4. A win for Hoffenheim is priced at 9/4.

Match Preview

Bayern Munich failed to finish the Bundesliga in top position at Christmas for the first time in eight years, and they have set about putting a plan in place to ensure that it does not happen again.

The Allianz Arena side have been very active in the transfer window in the first half of January, completing a move to sign Alphonso Davies from the Vancouver Whitecaps and doing their best to add Chelsea talent Callum Hudson-Odoi to their ranks, much to the chagrin of the Blues.

There has, however, been little attempt to sign a recognised star and indeed it seems likelier that one may go out the exit door, with Kovac having admitted that James Rodriguez is “playing for his future”.

Meanwhile, the coach is looking forward to the challenge of hunting down first-placed Dortmund.

“I see my lads want to take on the chase,” he said. “We want to and have to win the match to up the pressure against Dortmund.

“You never know how you'll start, where you are. As at the beginning of the season, you hope to start with a very good result. We need that, and we all know it.”

Hoffenheim boss Julian Nagelsmann will celebrate his 100th Bundesliga match, despite being only 31 years old.

After an injury crisis struck his squad in the first half of the campaign, he is eager for his players to put up a strong fight.

“It's important not to run up the white flag when the red bus arrives,” he said. “Bayern are under a certain amount of pressure on Friday. If they don't win the match it's a signal for the other teams at the top.”