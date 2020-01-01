Hoever open to Liverpool loan exit but sees long-term future at Anfield

The highly-rated Dutch defender faces fierce competition for places on Merseyside, and that could see him explore options elsewhere

Ki-Jana Hoever sees his long-term future at but is leaving the door open for a loan move to be made in 2020-21.

The highly-rated teenage defender took in another three senior appearances during the 2019-20 campaign.

He is held in high regard at Anfield, but faces fierce competition for places at the champions.

Hoever has no issue with that for now, telling Bleacher Report: “I'm happy at Liverpool. I can't say there's any other club I'd rather play at.

“Before joining Liverpool I just liked to watch the Premier League for the competition, but my love is for Liverpool now.”

Part of the problem for Hoever is that he finds himself behind Trent Alexander-Arnold and Neco Williams in the pecking order, with both of those academy graduates having many years left in them.

“I see myself as a right-back at the moment. I'm a right-back that can play centre-back,” he said.

“I'm not physically ready to player centre-back for a whole season. Maybe when I'm 25 I might be ready, but as a right-back I like the attacking aspect.

“I have a vision in my game like Trent, where I can put people away. I think I can be somebody who sets up and assists other players.”

It may be that skill set has to be honed away from Merseyside, with Hoever admitting that a loan stint could aid his development.

He added: “It's important that I play games on the highest level possible.

“It's hard to balance a few games at the highest level or a lot of games at a lower level. I have to figure out what's best for me and the right answer will present itself.

“I'd like to play at the highest level possible and as many games as possible.

“I know I'm ready to play men's football. No more youth anymore. I'd like to do the big work now. If I go on loan, 30 games. If I stay at Liverpool, maybe more like 10 games.”

Hoever was acquired by Liverpool in 2018 having previously spent four years within the famed academy system at Eredivisie giants .