Hitimana explains why Namungo FC refused changing room offered by Simba SC

The Burundian states his team did not lose because of missing key players in their match against the defending champions

Namungo FC coach Thierry Hitimana claims missing three of his key players against Simba SC was not the main reason for the loss.

The two teams met on Wednesday in the Mainland League, where goals from Francis Kahata, Hassan Dilunga, and Meddie Kagere helped Wekundu wa Msimbazi to a 3-2 win over their opponents who scored their goals through Hillary Blaise and Lucas Kikoti.

The visitors had to do without the services of skipper Hamis Mgunya, Mohammed Ibrahim and Mpinga Masabo, and the Burundian tactician admits the team missed the trio but it was not the reason behind the loss.

"We played well despite losing the game; we switched off a little and were punished," Hitimana told Mwanaspoti.

"The trio's absence is not the main reason for our loss. I must admit their absence left a gap in the team because of their experience, but still we could have done better without them."

Namungo refused to use the changing room provided by the home team, something that raised eyebrows, but the tactician has explained the reason behind the decision.

"There was not enough ventilation in the room provided; it was also not clean enough for us. It was not as in for us opting not to use them," Hitimana concluded.

Namungo's next assignment will be against Mbao FC.