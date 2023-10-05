History made! West Ham set remarkable record after beating Freiburg in the Europa League

West Ham made history after beating Freiburg in the Europa League on Thursday evening.

West Ham beat Freiburg 2-1

Unbeaten in 17 successive matches in Europe

Broke Man City's record of 16

WHAT HAPPENED? David Moyes' troops sealed a 2-1 victory over the Bundesliga outfit to capture the top spot in Group A after two successive victories.

Lucas Paqueta opened the scoring in the eighth minute after he headed in Jarrod Bowen's cross. Although Rolland Sallai brought Freiburg back into the game with an early equaliser after the break, Nayef Aguerd restored the Hammers' lead in the 66th minute to ensure the three points.

This was West Ham's 17th successive unbeaten game in Europe which is the longest run of any English side ever.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Moyes' troops were tied at 16 along with Pep Guardiola's current Manchester City side, Don Revie's 1968 Leeds United outfit, and Bill Nicholson's 1972 Tottenham side. However, City will get an opportunity to match the record when they play Young Boys on October 25 in the Champions League.

WHAT NEXT? West Ham will next host Newcastle United on Sunday in the Premier League at the London Stadium.