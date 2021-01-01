‘His impact was unbelievable’ – Hapoel Ra’anana CEO on why Olawale was signed permanently

A top official of the Israeli second-tier outfit reveals why the 18-year-old was retained permanently from Tripple 44 Academy

Peter Olawale’s ‘unbelievable’ performance for the senior team fuelled Hapoel Ra’anana’s to activate the option to sign him permanently, says club CEO Gil Cooper.

In the wake of his inspiring performance for Nigeria during the 2019 U17 World Cup in Brazil, the teenager joined the Liga Leumit outfit despite offers from top European sides.

At first, he began life with the Israeli U19 side, and was drafted into Eldad Shavit’s squad – to help them challenge for promotion to the Israeli Premier League.

Despite their failed bid to return to top-flight football, the 18-year-old’s stay at the Karnei Oren Memorial Field was made permanent until 2025.

הפועל רעננה שמחה להודיע על רכישתו של החלוץ הניגרי בן ה-18 פיטר אולוולה מקבוצתו הניגרית tripple 44 והחתמתו לארבע השנים הקרובות. pic.twitter.com/uzDw2XVSPZ — FC Hapoel-Ra'anana (@HapoelRaananaFC) April 20, 2021

The club’s Chief Executive Officer explains to Goal why the Nigeria U20 star was purchased outrightly from Tripple 44 Academy.

“When we brought Olawale to Israel, the problem was that we had three foreigners already in the squad,” Cooper explains to Goal.

“And in the second-tier, you can play only just three foreigners. So, we waited until January when we could release one foreigner to give him the space to see what he could offer.

“From the moment he started to play for the senior team at the start of February, he was absolutely brilliant.

“In 10 matches, he scored four goals while even showing more potential to score more. His impact on the team was unbelievable.

“At just 18 years, he is a leading player in our club and hopefully next season, he and other players can help us return to the Israeli Premier League. And after that, we will see if we will sell him to bigger clubs.

“We have been getting calls from clubs across Europe who want to buy him for a huge amount of money, but we decided to keep him here for one more season so that his value could rise.”

According to Cooper, Olawale is on the verge of becoming another star to be unleashed on the football scene as Hapoel Ra’anana remains a ‘hub’ where budding stars are nurtured to stardom.

“Our club’s vision is to promote young players, not only the Israeli players both for other young talented lads who come into our team,” he continued.

“Players from Nigeria are no exception and you can ask Anthony Nwakaeme who came into prominence through Hapoel Ra’anana.

“Another player we have groomed is Mohamed Ali Camara who plays for Young Boys. So, we are like a hub where players are prepared for the next level.”