Hibernian vs Celtic: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Neil Lennon takes his side to Easter Road in the Hoops' latest Scottish Premiership encounter

travel to Hibs on Sunday as they aim to move within touching distance of a seventh successive Scottish Premiership title.

Had not won at Hearts on Saturday, Neil Lennon might have celebrated the crown at the home of his former club, but he will hope instead to set up the chance to seal it against at home next week.

Hibs, meanwhile, have been one of the form teams in the league under Paul Heckingbottom, with the Easter Road side’s only defeat in their last 11 coming at home against the Hoops in the Scottish Cup last month.

Game vs Celtic Date Sunday, April 21 Time 12:30pm BST / 7:30am EST

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be streamed via B/R Live.

US TV channel Online stream N/A B/R Live

In the UK, the game is being shown on television via Sky Sports Football. It can be streamed via Sky GO Extra.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Football Sky GO Extra

Squads & Team News

Position Hibs squad Goalkeepers Bogdan, Marciano Defenders Hanlon, McGregor, Stevenson, Gray, Mackie Midfielders Milligan, Bartley, Omeonga, Slivka, Mallan, Horgan, Murray, Bigirimana, Gauld Forwards Agyepong, Kamberi, Shaw, McNulty

Hibs have a raft of injury issues, with Ryan Porteous, Miquel Nelom, Steven Whittaker and Darnell Johnson all sidelined. international Martin Boyle is back training but won’t play again this season.

There are doubts over Ryan Gauld, Gael Bigirimana and Thomas Agyepong.

Possible Hibs starting XI: Marciano; Gray, McGregor, Hanlon, Stevenson; Milligan; Horgan, Mallan, Omeonga; Kamberi, McNulty

Position Celtic squad Goalkeepers Bain, De Vries Defenders Toljan, Izaguirre, Hendry, Simunovic, Gambao, Lustig, Benkovic, Ajer, Tierney, Gutman, Benkovic, Compper Midfielders Brown, Sinclair, Hayes, Forrest, Henderson, Johnston, Allan, Bitton, Ntcham, Rogic, McGregor Forwards Edouard, Burke, Weah, Bayo

Celtic also have many selection headaches, with Ryan Christie dropping out after suffering a serious facial injury last time out.

Craig Gordon is still out along with a number of long-term concerns, including Tony Ralston, Dedryck Boyata, Eboue Kouassi and Daniel Arzani. Leigh Griffiths is still on leave.

Ollie Burke is unlikely to play.

Possible Celtic starting XI: Bain; Lustig, Simunovic, Ajer, Tierney; McGregor, Brown; Forrest, Rogic, Hayes; Edouard

Betting & Match Odds

Celtic are strong favourites to win at Easter Road at Bet365, where they can be backed at 2/5. Hibs are 15/2 to upset their old boss and a draw is priced at 10/3.

Match Preview

Celtic boss Neil Lennon is relishing the opportunity to return to his old stomping ground at Hibs and lead his side a step closer to the Scottish Premiership title.

Rangers’ 3-1 win over Hearts on Saturday at Tynecastle means that they will have to wait to assure themselves of glory, but they can move to within two points of success if they take the victory at Easter Road.

Lennon, though, knows it is unlikely to be a straightforward match.

“I'm looking forward to it. Hibs are in great form and they are buoyed by a deserved derby win at Tynecastle. It's been quite a while coming so I'm delighted for the Hibs public,” Lennon said before reflecting on last weekend’s Scottish Cup success over .

“But we are coming into the game knowing what our motivation is and that is to win and win well off the back of a very convincing semi-final performance last week.

"Psychologically the boys are in a good place and we need to do maintain it."

The Northern Irishman, however, has been left irked that his starting line-ups have been repeatedly leaked on social media.

“I am aware the team does get leaked and I'm really not happy about it,” he said.

“Someone is letting us down. I'm not convinced it's coming from a player. I'd like to change the timing of team selection but it's what the players have been used to so again I'm not wanting to change too much too soon.”

Hibs, meanwhile, are chasing a third successive Premiership win at home over the champions elect – something that they have never previously managed.

Under Paul Heckingbottom they have been in excellent form, making a charge to finish in the top six, and the former Barnsley manager is eager for his team to make their mark on Sunday.

“Hopefully we can start on a high,” he said. “We don’t want to lose the game as we want to be in that top three, four. It is going to be tough, a lot of people wrote us off getting the top six and maybe we can shut a few more people up.”

“We’re still six points away with five to play and if we do make that top four it’s going to be a momentous task from the full squad.

“Playing against the best teams make it harder but the belief is there with the run we’ve been on just now.”