'He's not going to leave' - Thuram doesn't expect Guardiola to depart City despite Juve links

The manager has been linked to Juventus, but the former defender cannot see him leaving his current club

Former defender Lilian Thuram believes it is hard to see Pep Guardiola leaving amid reports linking the manager to the champions.

Guardiola has been linked with a shock move to Turin after winning two titles in three seasons with City.

head coach Maurizio Sarri is also a reported target for Juve, who opted to sack Massimiliano Allegri last month.

Thuram, who won two Serie A titles in five seasons at Juve, feels it is unlikely Guardiola would leave City.

"Guardiola is a great manager, but I think he's not going to leave Manchester City honestly," he said on Monday.

"Juventus always had great managers and I think football is wonderful because you can play it in a lot of ways.

"You can win playing with the style of Guardiola or with the style of [ manager Jurgen] Klopp. They have different styles.

"Juve won a lot of titles in Serie A in a row thanks to a really good manager. And I'm sure the next manager of Juventus will be another great one. The club know what to do as always."

Juve have won eight consecutive Serie A titles, but have continued to fall short in their bid for a first crown since 1996.

Article continues below

Former boss Sarri is also linked with the vacant post and Thuram praised the 60-year-old Italian.

"I don't know Sarri as manager really well, but I know that his teams play great football," he said.

"His Napoli played really well and he won with Chelsea, but I read somewhere that he doesn't want to leave Chelsea."