'He's got a hairdryer in him!' - Solskjaer no pushover, says Lingard

The caretaker boss has a definite air of approachability about him, but the the England international says he isn't afraid to get tough

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may be a bubblier and more positive sounding manager than the other recent figures in the Manchester United dugout, but Jesse Lingard says the Norwegian isn't averse to dishing out some Sir Alex Ferguson-style hairdryer treatment if required.

Having taken over after the sacking of Jose Mourinho, Solskjaer's caretaker reign has seen the Red Devils pick up five straight wins, with the team seemingly playing with a freedom and confidence that hasn't been seen for some time.

But while the mood in the camp is positive, Sunday's match up with Tottenham sees the interim boss take in the toughest test of his tenure to date and Lingard says that his friendly gaffer isn't afraid to get tough if he feels the team aren't giving their all.

“He's got a hairdryer in him,” Lingard told Sky Sports, referencing Fergie's famous close-quarters motivational talks.

“He'll put his foot down and tell you how it is. That's what you need sometimes if a game is going well, you need a pick me up to remind yourself that you are a Man Utd player and you play with pride and passion.

“It's not all jokes and smiles. We work hard and that's what he wants. He wants 100 per cent from each player and everybody to know their job on gameday. We're clued up through the week on what we need to do.”

Solskjaer isn't the only old face to have returned to the club following Mourinho's dismissal, with former player and coach Mike Phelan having been reinstated to help get United back to something resembling their old selves.

And Lingard feels it's working, adding: “It feels like the old Man Utd with Phelan being there too.

“He's brought that motivation side to the team. [Phelan, Solskjaer and Michael Carrick] stay on you to keep getting better and we keep doing that.”

A break in club football has allowed the squad to take in a warm weather training camp in Dubai, giving Solskjaer a more intimate look at what his players are capable of as well as giving the new boss time to bond with his squad.

“He's got to know us a bit better and got to know how each player plays, what position they like and how they feel on the pitch,” Lingard said.

“He's worked on that and got a base for us to attack team, play with confidence, and if you lose the ball, win it back. If you make a mistake, it doesn't matter, go again and get the ball.

“As a United player he wants people to get on the ball whether you're having a good game or a bad game. He wants you to drive the team and try to win the game.

“There's kind of a no-fear factor in the way we approach games now. I think Dubai has helped as a good bonding trip for Ole to get to know the players and staff a bit more.

“We worked hard, got what we needed and now we're ready to face Tottenham. It'll be a test but we're going there to win the match.”