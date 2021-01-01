Hersi: Yanga SC will sign one player before transfer window shuts

The Jangwani giants have confirmed they will only sign one player before the window comes to a close

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have confirmed they will add one new player into their squad before the transfer window closes.

The Jangwani giants are yet to sign a player since the window opened on December 23 and with its door set to close on January 15, GSM’s Director of Investment Hersi Said has revealed they will add one more player into their squad.

“We are in the final procedure to sign a new player and soon, he will be unveiled to the public. At the moment, I cannot disclose more details about him because we want to make it a big surprise,” Said explained as quoted by Daily News.

Said has also refused to reveal the reason why winger Carlos Carlinhos was withdrawn from the team’s camp in Zanzibar where they are taking part in the Mapinduzi Cup tournament.

“I cannot say much on that because only the coach can elaborate on what really happened. For me, I know nothing on that subject,” he said.

The Angolan star, who signed for the club at the start of the 2020-21 season, was forced to travel to Dar es Salaam with the club saying he had suffered another injury setback.

“The squad is in good shape; all the players are fit except for Carlinhos who has been forced to return to the capital, Dar es Salaam,” Yanga media officer Hassan Bumbuli told reporters in Zanzibar when the player was allowed to leave camp.

“He will have to continue with the treatment as well as the programs he was scheduled for due to his lack of fitness.”

His withdrawal made him join the list of Yanga players not in the tournament including Feisal, Kaseke, Yasin Mustapha, Farid Mussa, Bakari Mwamnyeto, Ditram Nchimbi, and striker Yacouba Songne.

In a recent interview, Yanga coach Cedric Kaze explained the reason he is targeting a striker in the transfer window.

“Having been very successful in the defensive zone in the first round, we now want to make sure we add more edge to the attacking zone and that is why we are in the process of recruiting another striker who will strengthen the area,” Kaze said, as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“We want to see our team score more goals, to have a better balance of goals scored and conceded if we want to finish in a better position in the standings.”

Reports have already indicated the Jangwani giants are in the process of signing Congolese striker Ferebory Dore to boost their striking options.

Yanga are currently topping the 18-team table on 44 points from 18 matches.