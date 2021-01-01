Hersi: Yanga SC set to unveil Kaze successor by next Friday

The Jangwani giants have assured their fans they will have a new coach in place soon

Yanga SC management has stated that their new coach will be unveiled by next Friday.

The Jangwani giants fired their entire technical bench led by Burundian coach Cedric Kaze on March 7 after their 1-1 draw against Polisi Tanzania in the Mainland Premier League.

The draw came after Yanga had suffered their first defeat of the season, losing 2-1 against Coastal Union.

The club’s vice-chairman for the technical committee, Hersi Said has discussed the latest on their selection process.

“Next Friday we will officially introduce our new coach,” Said was quoted by Sokalabongo.

“We have received a lot of CVs, so the review exercise is still going on until Wednesday [tomorrow], then we will move on to the next stage, but by next Friday we will announce the new coach.”

Hersi further clarified they are in the final stages of analysing all the coaches who have applied for jobs to lead the team.

“There are some we have filtered out, who deserve to enter the race we put them aside, the unqualified ones have also been left out,” Hersi continued.

He further said the final session would be to review the names of the coaches who had entered the preliminary round to find the one to lead the team.

“We will now start contacting those coaches that have made the final cut to know their status, if they are they ready for the job, as someone may tell you he is still fit or he can come at the end of the season, check the salary and all that will be completed before next Thursday, and Friday we will officially announce the new coach.”

On Monday, reports emerged they had settled on Hubert Velud to replace Kaze.

The 61-year-old former goalkeeper is experienced in African football having coached Hassania Agadir and Difaa El Jadidi of Morocco, ES Setif, US Alger, and CS Constantine - all from Algeria - Democratic Republic of Congo outfit Tout Puissant Mazembe.

The Frenchman has also coached the Togo and Sudan national teams and will pocket $2 million in the two-year contract with the East African heavyweights.

The former champions are currently on 50 points from the 23 matches they have played. They have managed 14 wins, eight draws, and a loss, scoring 36 goals in the process and conceding 14.