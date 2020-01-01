Hersi: Yanga SC official reveals how Simba SC tried to hijack Carlinhos' move

The Angola international joined Timu ya Wananchi hoping to inspire them to greater heights in the new campaign

GSM’s investment director Hersi Said has revealed Simba SC tried to hijack their move for Angola international Carlinhos but failed miserably.

The 27-time league champions had lost their captain Papy Kabamba Tshishimbi, who was not willing to renew his contract and were desperate to get his replacement.

Subsequently, the official has explained how Wekundu wa Msimbazi officials tried and failed to convince the Angolan to join them instead.

"[Simba SC representatives] went to Ethiopia to try and convince Carlinhos to change his mind but they did not understand the protocols set by the government [owing to Covid-19]," Hersi told Wasafi FM.

"So on reaching Ethiopia, our brothers from Simba were quarantined because the country is under restrictions. They did not manage to meet the player; so they gave him a call but Carlinhos told them money cannot convince him to change his mind, and that he is coming to Yanga SC."

The Jangwani Street-based side official has also revealed the midfielder came to Young Africans willingly and it was not because of money.

"Carlinhos is a financially stable player and he did not join the team because of money," Hersi added.

"He came to the team willingly and because of his passion for the game. Even some of his Angola friends and fans questioned his move to the club: They wondered why a player of his calibre chose to come to .

"Many people tried to soil our reputation but the player insisted he is joining us and he eventually did."

The 25-year-old started his development at Petro Atletico in the youth team from 2009 and was eventually promoted to the senior team in 2013 but was loaned to Porcelana Cazengo.

He eventually made a return to his parent team and went on to make 87 league appearances, scoring 11 goals in the process. He later joined Interclube which also participated n the Girabola.

Carlinhos is a full international for the Angola national team, which is commonly referred to as Palancas Negras and has made 10 appearances. He also has continental experience having played eight times with Petro Atletico in the Caf Confederation Cup.

He was part of the team that won the Angola Cup in the 2017 season.