Hersi: Why Yanga SC admire DR Congo players

The Jangwani giants have revealed the two key reasons why they always love signing players from the Congolese country

Yanga SC have come out to reveal why they are in love with signing players from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

At least in every transfer window, the Jangwani giants have always gone for players from DR Congo with the latest reports indicating they have already sealed the signing of AS Vita right-back Djuma Shabani ahead of the new season.

During the last transfer window, Yanga signed two Congolese players Mukoko Tonombe and Tuisila Kisinda both from AS Vita and they are among the players shining in the Mainland Premier League and have helped the team to second position on the 18-team table and they are also in the semi-finals of the domestic cup.

Yanga’s Vice-Chairman of Players’ Registration Committee, Hersi Said has explained apart from having a good relationship with DR Congo clubs, they are more attracted to players’ from the country because of their commitment and discipline.

“You can look at players like Mukoko [Tonombe] and Tuisila [Kisinda], who always thrive to give out their best to help the team and they do show high commitment plus discipline in the team. We also have a vibrant connection with DR Congo clubs,” Hersi said as quoted by Daily News.

“But, I have come here because of the quality of the player we want to sign for next season. He has shown a big impact in the Caf Champions League and the team he plays for has won the Congo Premier League title.

“To me, it is a privilege if you manage to get such a player. That is why we have come here to seek his services at our club.”

Yanga to sign only Nabi targets

Hersi has further stated the signings they will make for the new campaign have been shortlisted by coach Nasreddine Nabi insisting he is the one who will assess them.

“We will do whatever we can to make sure that the requirements of the coach are met in order to strength our team and make it very competitive for next season's duels,” Hersi continued.

Yanga are currently sitting second on the 18-team league table on 61 points from 29, six fewer than table-toppers Simba SC, who have 67 from 27 matches, and they still have two matches in hand.

Yanga will next face Ruvu Shooting in a league assignment on June 15.