Hersi Said: Yanga SC's road to transformation is still on the right track

The Jangwani giants have insisted they are on course to finish the first phase of transforming the club started last June

Mainland Premier League giants Yanga SC have confirmed they are on the right track to complete their first phase of transforming the club.

Last June, the Jangwani giants signed a historic deal with a consultancy firm from La Liga, which was aimed at providing counsel to the club in its transformation and development process.

La Liga’s consulting work with Yanga was to be carried out with the support of Sevilla, a leading La Liga team that will contribute its strategic vision to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of Yanga‘s resource management and complete its evolution into a leading club in Tanzania.

The club’s transformation committee under chairman Alex Mgongolwa recently presented their first report to the club’s chairman Msindo Msolla on the progress they have achieved so far and according to the club’s Vice Chairman of Registration Committee Hersi Said, the next stage will involve the government and stakeholders, who will, in turn, give feedback on the report before they move to the second phase.

“We are going to consult the Tanzania Football Federation, National Sports Council, Tanzania Premier League Board, Ministry for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Fair Competition Committee and other related stakeholders,” Hersi said as quoted by Daily News.

“These will help to give us government direction on the entire issue of club transformation and how it can work out well to have an impact to both sides for the benefit of the country.”

Hersi further said the club will soon involve its leaders from the branch level and across the country in a bid to have their say on the transformation process.

“After that, the Annual General Meeting will be conducted where everything will be put openly hence realising the transformation needs.”

Article continues below

The club’s consultant Senzo Mazingiza maintained they had followed all the internal processes and protocols on the transformation process by stating as quoted by the same portal: “Working in silence for an inclusive outcome. Never a one-man show, all stakeholders thoroughly engaged.

“Exciting transformation digital project underway for members and fans registration. Partnerships to be announced in the coming weeks.”

A week ago, Yanga also signed a partnership deal with Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca aimed at sharing their technical expertise.