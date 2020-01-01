Hersi Said: Not easy for Yanga SC to sign Kisinda and Tonombe

The Jangwani giants admit they hard to work very hard to get the services of the two players ahead of the new campaign

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have revealed how difficult it was to sign two players, Tuisila Kisinda and Mukoko Tonombe, from AS Vita.

The pair from the Democratic Republic of the Congo were unveiled two days ago from the Burundi giants ahead of the new 2020-21 Mainland campaign which kicks off on September 6.

Yanga, who had already released 14 players, among them strikers David Molinga and Gnamien Yikpe, were in need of players, and it forced the club to send a delegation led by GSM’s investment director Hersi Said to Burundi to seal the two deals.

“Both players were playing for AS Vita and fortunately, I had a good discussion with the club owners over their transfer deals and are now legal players for Yanga,” Said is quoted by Daily News.

“It was not easy to buy to players from one club, but our presence there is what worked the magic and the fans should support us as we strive to build a team capable of challenging for the title.”

Said further confirmed that the two players are likely to report to camp sooner than expected.

“If we will manage to get the required documents very fast, then by Thursday [tomorrow], we will be back in ,” Said continued.

Said also stressed the importance of the team working on the striking area which was their main undoing last season when they managed to finish second in the league table but without silverware.

“We expect to name him on Friday as such, people should just be ready for that big deal. When everything is done, we will inform the public through our official news outlets," he added.

“As we promised, our target is to ensure this club rises to become one of the biggest sides in Africa and be the first team from Tanzania to win the big title from the continent.

“To achieve this, we are ensuring that we do get good players who are capable to compete to match the dreams of the club. We want Yanga players to have high-class abilities to do wonders.”

Yanga are also in the market for a new coach after they fired Belgian Luc Eymael at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.