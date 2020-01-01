Hernandez sustained adductor problem in Bayern win, says Flick

The 24-year-old's difficult first season in Bavaria continued on Saturday as he suffered yet another injury

Lucas Hernandez sustained an adductor problem during 's 5-0 demolition of , manager Hansi Flick has confirmed.

In the only change from the Bayern side that beat title rivals 1-0 on Tuesday, with Hernandez replacing Jerome Boateng in the centre of defence.

It was the international's second start in all competitions this year, having spent three months out with an ankle ligament injury he suffered in October.

Hernandez - an €80 million (£68m/$90m) signing from ahead of the 2019-20 season - was replaced by Michael Cuisance at half-time on Saturday as Bayern held a 3-0 lead, with Joshua Kimmich moving to centre-back.

Flick revealed the decision was a precautionary measure.

"He had an adductor problem. Considering the score, the risk was too high, we didn't want to take it," said Flick.

An eighth straight title now looks a certainty, while they are in the DFB-Pokal semi-finals and have a 3-0 lead in their last-16 tie with , and Flick praised the mentality of his players.

They took the lead via an own goal from Mathias Jorgensen and extended their advantage through Benjamin Pavard and Robert Lewandowski.

Lewandowski scored his second four minutes into the second half and Alphonso Davies rounded off the scoring in a comprehensive triumph soon after.

"We want to have a successful season but there is still a lot left to play," Flick told Sky.

"It was important to me that we didn't let up after the Dortmund game. I am very, very satisfied, we were very aggressive.

"We push each other in the team because the emotions don't come from the stands, you hear that a little more on the pitch."

Saturday's match continued a difficult first season at Bayern for Hernandez, with reports in the German media last month claiming the 24-year-old's wages caused a disruption in Bayern's dressing room.

Those stories caused Hernandez's agent to deny reports that his client earns €24 million (£21m/$26m) per season

"What has been written is totally wrong," Manuel Garcia Quilon told Goal and SPOX.

"Lucas does not earn €24m, not before or after taxes. I don't know who came up with this idea that Lucas could earn that much. He definitely earns less than that. Maybe someone confused him with another player or someone wants to hurt him."