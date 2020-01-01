Henry confident despite Wanyama and Montreal Impact MLS elimination

The Harambee Stars captain and his teammates failed to navigate past Orlando City in the first round of the knockout stage

Victor Wanyama’s manager Thierry Henry remained positive despite 's elimination from the is Back Tournament by .

Wanyama and his Montreal Impact teammates limped into the playoffs after a less than impressive Group C performances and their journey in the tournament hit a dead end after suffering a 1-0 loss to the Lions.

Henry singled out the lessons they learned despite elimination after picking up three losses and just a win in the tournament.

“Yes, we do have to improve, that’s for sure,” Henry said during his post-match interview.

“But we’re only five games into the league [season] and obviously we had games here, but it’s still early for me here. The process is still on.

“We still have to try to find the right balance defensively and offensively. We need to find the right balance. But I just arrived here.”

The 1998 World Cup winner also defended their performances all through but stated he has to find the right balance between defence and attack.

“I don’t know if you follow us since the beginning of the season, but we score goals. Have a look,” Henry said in his defence.

“We score goals, but we also concede. So, we have to find the right balance.”

“It’s like the end of the preseason. Obviously, some things can be improved. I am proud of my players. We came here, we did what we did despite having restarted to train later than other teams.

“I have to look after my players."

Wanyama’s captain Samuel Piette defended their playing style, saying although they have conceded goals, they have also fought and scored.

“I don’t think we’re a defensive team or offensive team,” Piette said.

“We try to keep clean sheets and try to score as many goals as possible. Like I said, sometimes it doesn’t go your way. It’s just how the game came up and how we played as individuals, as well.

“We weren’t creating enough offence as we wanted to. I don’t think it’s the coach’s fault or tactics or the way we’re playing. That’s not the case at all.”

“Obviously, we wanted to go all the way. We knew it was a tough tournament and the way we played against Toronto [4-3 loss] and D.C. [1-0 win], we strongly believed that we could’ve beaten anybody.”

Orlando City will now proceed to the quarter-finals to face the winner of the Round of 16 clash between the and LAFC on Monday.