Henri Camara has no interest in Senegal role

The former international reveals he has no desire to join Aliou Cisse’s backroom staff

Henri Camara has denied reports he’s set to be added to the coaching setup of the side.

Camara, a teammate of incumbent head coach Aliou Cisse in their playing days, was linked to join his former teammate.

However, the former Athletic forward has addressed the growing rumours as follows.

"These are just rumours. And, frankly, that does not interest me. If the Federation offers me this position, I will decline, since I am not interested at all," Camara told Record [via Orange Football].

“I am quiet in my corner and I try to do my business properly. I have moved away from football and I am not ready to return."

Camara made 99 appearances for Senegal between 1999 and 2008, scoring 29 times for the West African nation.

Article continues below

He was part of the Senegal side that stunned the world in the 2002 World Cup by defeating in their opening fixture of the global showpiece, before advancing to the quarter-final where eliminated them 1-0.

In addition, he featured in five editions of the and narrowly missed out on the continental title in 2002, with defeating the Teranga Lions in the final on penalties.

Camara retired from football in August 2018 aged 41.