The Manchester United goalkeeper is now set to return to Old Trafford to receive treatment on a hip issue

Dean Henderson has been replaced by Aaron Ramsdale in England's Euro 2020 squad after withdrawing through injury.

The England camp have confirmed the news in an official statement, which reads: "Aaron Ramsdale has replaced Dean Henderson in England’s UEFA EURO 2020 squad.

"Henderson withdraws with a hip issue that would continue to limit his involvement in training throughout the tournament.

Article continues below

"Under UEFA regulations, squads are permitted to replace goalkeepers on medical grounds at any stage.

"The Manchester United goalkeeper will now return to his club for further assessment and rehabilitation ahead of the 2021-22 season."

More to follow.