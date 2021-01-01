Henderson in line for more Manchester United starts with De Gea return date unclear

The Red Devils' No.1 had been back in Spain with his partner for the birth of their first child, and his playing comeback is not yet set

Dean Henderson looks set to start against West Ham on Sunday, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not know when David de Gea will be available for Manchester United.

United’s first-choice goalkeeper is currently in quarantine at his home in Greater Manchester after returning from Spain, where he was allowed to travel to be with his partner for the birth of their first child.

Henderson has started the three games that De Gea has missed so far, and the Spaniard looks set to sit out his fourth when United welcome David Moyes’ West Ham to Old Trafford.

What has been said?

Solskjaer revealed De Gea is back in England following the birth of his daughter, but he did not know when he would be available due to the quarantine rules.

Government restrictions require everyone flying in from abroad to isolate, while those who haven’t arrived from a red-list country - which Spain is not - can have their quarantine cut to five days it they provide a negative Covid-19 test.

“He is back in Manchester," said Solskjaer. "He is self-isolating. He is just touch and go for Sunday I think. I can’t really know when he came back so I am not really sure if it was Monday or Tuesday.

“I think the rules are he has to stay at home. He is not training with us anyway. It’s different if you travel away and compete so, no, he has not been training since he came back.”

Who will play against West Ham?

If De Gea isn’t available again then Henderson will get his 16th United first-team start. He has been competing with De Gea for the No 1 spot this season and has kept two clean sheets in the league since his team-mate has been away.

However, he was criticised for AC Milan’s last-minute equaliser at Old Trafford on Thursday night as United drew 1-1 in the first leg of their last-16 Europa League tie.

“It’s a header from six yards," said Solskjaer. "He can save it of course, I have seen him save them, but it’s the structure we lose.

"We dropped too deep and we get blocked off and he [Simon Kjaer] makes a good run and gets a good header on it. We should have attacked the ball with the men we had there.”

What’s the other team news?

United have a few doubts for West Ham’s visit, with Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani both unlikely to recover from injuries in time.

Solskjaer said: “Anthony [Martial], he got a whack on his hip so that’s another forward that we need to scan and have to look at. Definitely hope Marcus is back for next Thursday in Milan, I’m not sure if he’ll make Sunday, but fingers crossed because we will need him. Edinson I don’t think will be ready for Sunday, no."

Asked about Donny van de Beek, Paul Pogba and Juan Mata, he replied: "No, I don't think any of those will be available. We hope before the international break but I am not sure. It has taken a little longer than we expected, so three games now and then the international break, then they will be available with us."

