Henderson: Liverpool have suffered a lot of setbacks this season, we’ve just covered them well

The Reds skipper claims Jurgen Klopp’s side have had to deal with adversity, amid record-breaking exploits, with determination getting them through

Jordan Henderson claims that have suffered plenty of setbacks this season despite it looking from the outside as though the Reds are enjoying a relentless march towards more major silverware.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are yet to suffer a Premier League defeat in 2019-20, with a 19-point lead enjoyed at the top of the table heading into a home date with West Ham on Monday.

The current holders of the crown have also progressed through to the last-16 stage of another continental campaign and fifth round of the .

Few bumps in the road appear to have been hit by an ambitious and star-studded squad, but Henderson claims that is because those inside the Anfield camp have worked hard to counter any blows and keep marching in the right direction.

The Liverpool captain said in the club’s official matchday programme: “One of the best qualities of our squad in recent seasons has been the ability to respond positively to setbacks. It’s probably a misconception this season that we haven’t experienced many. I can tell you we have - all the time in fact.

“We’ve had setbacks and adversity within games and we’ve reacted in the right way. We’ve had setbacks and adversity with injuries and illness and we’ve reacted in the right way. We haven’t lost that many games as a club recently, but when those defeats have come we’ve reacted in the right way.

“I think the reason for that is quite simple: we don’t make anything bigger than it needs to be. We view every setback as a problem that has a solution. As a group, our culture is: find that solution.

“Losing in Madrid was disappointing, bitterly disappointing. But perspective is important and so is not over-inflating it. Truth is, the tie is only at half-time, so there’s a long way to go.

“As the manager said, we always remain calm at half-time during a 90-minute game and look at how we can positively impact the second half, so why wouldn’t we do that when we have three weeks to prepare for the return? And we’ll have Anfield behind us that night, too.

“But the other truth is that we need to draw a line immediately as that return leg isn’t until next month and we have lots of work and challenges before then. Our mantra has been, for a long time: focus on the next game and only the next game. That’s what we’ll do.

“And, by the way, it’s not hard to refocus because the task ahead of us tonight is really tough. West Ham are a team packed with international quality players, with a manager who is vastly experienced in getting positive results, and with a desire and hunger to improve their situation.

“If our focus is anywhere other than entirely on trying our best to win this game we’ll suffer another setback without a doubt.”