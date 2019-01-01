‘Henderson is a world-class midfielder’ – Ex-England defender places Liverpool captain in bracket with Kane

The Reds skipper has not always earned widespread praise for his efforts, but Micah Richards believes he has become a key man for club and country

Jordan Henderson is a “world-class” midfielder, says former international Micah Richards, with the captain considered to be one of only two men to occupy such a talent bracket for the Three Lions.

The other, in the eyes of the ex- defender, is Harry Kane and, while few would argue with that standing for the prolific striker, Henderson has not always earned universal acclaim.

Richards believes he is deserving of it, as a winner who is currently skippering his club side in another title bid.

For him, Henderson should be one of the first names on the England team sheet, with Gareth Southgate needing players of his ability and personality heading into .

“Harry Kane is world class. In midfield, there's no other world, world-class midfielders,” Richards told Radio 5 Live.

“Henderson, you'd argue Henderson's world class, because of what he's done and consistency and whatnot.

“He’s won a European Cup, he’s been consistent over the last three or four years. Yeah, it really is [hard to write off a Champions League-winning captain].

“You know what, I’m going to go with that statement, I’m going to say Henderson is world class and a lot of the work that he does goes unnoticed because he’s not getting 10 assists a season or scoring 10 goals a season.

“I was referring to on the field but off the field as well. I’ve played with Henderson and he’s just an honest guy who would run through brick walls for you, he’s willing to improve, he wants the team to be at its best.”

Richards is not the first to have talked up Henderson’s qualities over recent weeks, with former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore having billed the 30-year-old as “the glue” holding Jurgen Klopp’s side together.

He told The Mirror: “Any team that has lots of mercurial characters and youngsters needs a glue to bind it together and those two [along with James Milner] have done that and then some for Liverpool.

“And if - if - Liverpool do end up being crowned champions this season there is no doubt that they will have been two of the most important drivers of that.

“Henderson, in particular, given the way he has grown into the captaincy.

“Finding a new leader after Steven Gerrard was always going to be difficult, but Henderson has stepped up brilliantly.”