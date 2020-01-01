Henan Huishang and Nigeria veteran Ebi reveals secret behind career longevity

The defender claims she still has more years left in her despite a record fifth World Cup appearance feat last year in France

Onome Ebi has attributed her consistent form and fitness, even at 36 years of age for and Chinese Women's side Henan Huishang to hard work.



The Super Falcons defender, who will turn 37 on May 8, was sidelined for a year after suffering an arm injury in the 2016 Africa Women's Cup of Nations final in .

Two years later, she bounced back to lead the country to a continental triumph at the 2018 edition in - scooping her fourth African title in six appearances at the tournament.

She has earned 81 caps since her debut in 2003, and also played at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, and became the first African to play at five World Cup tournaments last year.

More teams

Despite being the country's oldest active player, the 2018 Nigeria Women's Player of the Year, insisting she is not in the mood to call it quits soon but knows the inevitable will catch up with her.

“Anything concerning football, I put in my best, especially for the national team because you have to be 100 percent fit to keep your place in the team," Onome told Brilla.net.



”It does not matter the name, once a player is not fit, she will be dropped.

Article continues below

"So when I’m not at my best I don’t go to the national team because I always like to put in my best and I think that’s why I’m still there.



“If it’s possible to play until 70 and still be playing, I will, but you can’t cheat nature and I can’t imagine myself leaving football but when it gets to a stage I will have to stop.

"I just keep myself focused and I try to be consistent and train really hard as well."

Ebi is currently in Nigeria since the outbreak of the coronavirus and will be hoping to reunite with her club in when the Covid-19 pandemic is over.