Helping Malaysia more important for misfiring Safawi

Malaysia star Safawi Rasid has failed to find the net in the Harimau Malaya's two most recent matches.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Although he admitted that he has not been quite outstanding for Malaysia in their past two games, Safawi Rasid insisted that his personal performance is secondary to the result obtained by the Harimau Malaya.

Against Jordan (1-0 August 30 friendly match defeat) and Indonesia (3-2 September 5 Group G World Cup Asia qualification match win), the JDT star was presented with numerous chances to score, but failed to find the back of the net.

When met by the press before training on Sunday, the 22-year old forward admitted that he needs to be more clinical, but his focus remains on helping Malaysia surprise group favourites United Arab Emirates ( ) in their second group match on Tuesday.

"Of course as a forward I've been trying to score, but I've just not been lucky personally, that's all. But I've been working hard to support my teammates. I have faith in them and the coach's instructions. I'm not gunning for a goal against UAE; I just want to play well.

"It's going to be a good encounter, as we just recorded a morale-boosting win over Indonesia. We'll definitely try and show what we can do.

"We've been improving in terms of our short passes, and it's not impossible for us to record a positive result this Tuesday," explained the 22-year old forward.

