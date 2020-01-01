'Help Yanga SC sign two more foreigners' - Msolla urges members

The former champions are desperate in their bid to sign quality players from abroad to help them challenge for top honours

Yanga SC chairman Mshindo Msolla has urged members to come through and help them sign two more players to reach the foreign quota as allowed by the Football Federation (TFF).

The 27-time champions have so far acquired the services of five foreigners including Mukoko Tonombe, Michael Sarpong, and Tuisila Kisinda. Farouk Shikhalo, Lamine Moro, and Haruna Niyonzima have been with the team.

"We have two spaces for foreign players which will take the total to 10," Msolla said as quoted by Mwanaspoti.

"Our sponsor has played a huge role in helping us to get other foreign players, and now it is up to the members to help the team sign the remaining two.

"The two are not yet in negotiations with the club; however, if we will not bring them in the current window, then we can do it in the short transfer window."

Timu ya Wananchi have held talks with Burkina Faso forward Yacouba Songne and the two parties have reached an agreement on working together. Angolan Fernandes Guimares is also another player who the Jangwani Street-based side is targeting.

Most of these targets were signed in the absence of the head coach after the dismissal of former tactician Luc Eymael in July for disparaging comments about the club, the fans and the TFF.

Recently, Cedric Kaze was confirmed as the new head of the team's technical bench.

"Those who are enquiring about the coach, we have already got [Cedric] Kaze who is from Burundi and was initially working in Canada," Msolla confirmed in an initial interview.

"We are in the process of ensuring his travel arrangements are in order so that he can join us soon and start his job."

Kaze has reportedly made a demand that Yanga appoint former Azam goalkeeper Vladimir Niyonkuru as the new goalkeeping coach.

That position fell vacant when Timu Ya Wananchi did not renew Peter Manyika’s contract at the end of last season.

Yanga will also need to get a new assistant coach after Boniface Mkwasa left and joined rivals Ruvu Shooting as head coach.

Kaze will take charge of Yanga who are looking to end Simba SC’s latest dominance. Simba won a treble last season and their league success means they have kept the title in three consecutive campaigns after taking it from their archrivals.