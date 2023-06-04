WATCH: Ex-USWNT star Heather O'Reilly slams Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney for not attending TST tournament & warns them: You're going down!

Former USWNT star Heather O'Reilly called out Wrexham's owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney for not attending The Soccer Tournament.

O'Reilly sent jovial warning to Wrexham

Her team lost 12-0 against the Welsh club

Wrexham exited at the last-16 stage

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite Wrexham participating in the inaugural edition of The Soccer Tournament in North Carolina, their Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney did not turn up to cheer them on. This did not go down well with former USWNT star Heather O'Reilly, who slammed the actor duo and issued a warning that their team will go down against USWNT.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: O'Reilly's side suffered a humiliating 12-0 defeat at the hands of the Red Dragons and crashed out of the tournament. The newly-promoted League Two side were also eliminated from the competition at the round-of-16 stage after they lost 4-3 to Conrad & Beasley United, a team led by former USA players Jimmy Conrad and DaMarcus Beasley.

The Soccer Tournament (TST), held in North Carolina, is modelled on The Basketball Tournament. It is a seven-a-side competition where teams like Borussia Dortmund, West Ham and Wrexham have been competing, along with sides consisting of ex-USMNT and USWNT stars.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? Wrexham's first-team, who weren't playing in the U.S., will soon head on a pre-season tour where they will play against the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United before getting their 2023-24 League Two campaign under way.