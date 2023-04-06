‘My heart is in the right place’ - Joao Cancelo insists Bayern career HAS been ‘positive’ despite slow start

Joao Cancelo insists "his heart is in the right place" and claims his Bayern career has been "positive" despite struggling to get minutes.

Cancelo joined Bayern from Man City in January

Fell out of favour under Nagelsmann

Started in Leipzig defeat under Tuchel

WHAT HAPPENED? The full-back sealed a move to the Allianz Arena in a short-term loan deal, which includes a permanent purchase option, during the January transfer window. However, he has struggled to find his feet in his new surroundings and fell down the pecking order under former manager Julian Nagelsmann.

A change in dugout did not immediately transform his fortunes as he was benched by Thomas Tuchel in his first game in charge against Borussia Dortmund in Bundesliga. Despite his struggles in Germany, Cancelo claimed he is putting everything in training to turn around his fortunes and can "always be counted upon".

WHAT THEY SAID: "I see my start at Bayern as positive. There's always a certain adjustment period for footballers. That's why I tried to integrate myself into the team as quickly as possible, to get to know the teammates & the system,' he told the official club website.

Amid rumours of a fall-out at parent club Manchester City, Cancelo added: "Sometimes it is said that I may not have a very simple personality. But my heart is in the right place. And you can always count on me. Everyone and everything at FC Bayern is focused on absolute success. Here you work really hard in every single training session – I really like this mentality. I'm happy to be here and to play for this great team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cancelo was indeed handed a start in Bayern's DFB-Pokal defeat to Leipzig by Tuchel. However, he has to consistently prove himself in training as Bayern are well covered in the full-back positions, with Benjamin Pavard and Alphonso Davies posing themselves as competitors. However, director Hasan Salihamidzic insisted that "Cancelo is a top player" and "will get his games."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Cancelo will hope to get a start when Bayern play Freiburg on Saturday in the Bundesliga before facing his City in the Champions League next week.