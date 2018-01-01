'He was incredible' - Guardiola hails assured debut from Man City teenager Garcia

Aro Muric's penalty saves saw Manchester City edge past Leicester City in the Carabao Cup but another youngster caught the eye as well

Pep Guardiola hailed an "incredible" professional debut from Eric Garcia after the 17-year-old starred in Manchester City's Carabao Cup quarter-final triumph at Leicester City.

As they did at the same stage in last season's competition, the holders needed penalties to progress after a 1-1 draw at the King Power Stadium.

Kevin De Bruyne scored a spectacular opener but Marc Albrighton hauled the hosts level, only to see penalty misses from team-mates Christian Fuchs, James Maddison and Caglar Soyuncu help Guardiola's men through.

During the 90 minutes, former Barcelona youth graduate Garcia caught the eye at the heart of defence alongside Nicolas Otamendi and Guardiola suggested the teenager would have featured sooner if not for an injury setback earlier this season.

"He was incredible. He has a lot – a lot – of personality," he told a post-match news conference.

"In the pre-season, in the United States, he was incredible. He commanded all the [defensive] line. He played against Liverpool and Bayern Munich, he was incredible.

"He had a tough injury and for two months he could not play with us.

"He is a guy who has a lot of sense of the position. He is so smart; he is not the strongest in the air with the headers, he is not the fastest one, but few times do the opposition win one position where he is.

Your senior debut and a for Eric Garcia! #lcfcvcity pic.twitter.com/BjrVRZWMZk — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 18, 2018

"He is able to guide the line and has a lot of personality to play – good vision, good passing."

Guardiola added: "I am very pleased for him. He did not make one mistake and with the ball he played with huge personality.

Article continues below

"It's one thing to be in a friendly game in pre-season and another to be in a knockout game. I am so delighted."

Garcia wasn't the only youngster to star on the night, with goalkeeper Arijanet Muric, 20, coming up with the goods in penalties and being hailed by team-mate Kevin De Bruyne as having "veins of ice" for his stellar showing.

City return to action Saturday with a Premier League clash against Crystal Palace.