Roy Keane has labelled Mikel Arteta a "sore loser" after the Arsenal manager bemoaned his side's failure to beat Manchester United on Sunday.

Arsenal's winning start ended at Old Trafford

Keane unhappy with Arteta not acknowledging United's performance

Both teams get going in Europe on Thursday

WHAT HAPPENED? Arteta was left frustrated by his side's inability to beat United at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils securing a 3-1 victory. After the game the Gunners boss revealed his belief that the game "was there for the taking".

WHAT THEY SAID: "I'm fed up with all of their excuses Arsenal, I'm serious. Arteta gets interviewed after, listen, he's a sore loser like us all," Keane said on Sky Sports. "But he's got to give a little bit of credit to Manchester United and he never does. Let's not make excuses. He lost the game 3-1. You can take the plaudits but give me the points any day of the week."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal had an early Gabriel Martinelli opener ruled out for a soft foul following a VAR review - a decision that Martin Odegaard criticised at full time. Shortly after this, Antony put United ahead, with Bukayo Saka equalising on the hour. A Marcus Rashford brace then earned the hosts all three points.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL & UNITED? Both sides get their Europa League group-stage campaigns underway on Thursday, with United hosting Real Sociedad and the Gunners travelling to FC Zurich.