'He made his choice' - Gattuso ready to move on from Higuain

Following the Argentine's move to Chelsea, the Milan boss has backed Krzysztof Piatek to be a success at the San Siro

Gennaro Gattuso is ready to move on from Gonzalo Higuain's short-lived loan at AC Milan and shift his focus to new signing Krzysztof Piatek.

Higuain - still owned by Juventus - ended his underwhelming spell at San Siro this week by joining Chelsea until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old striker only managed to score six goals in 15 Serie A appearances for the Rossoneri and struggled to maintain match fitness during his six months at the club.

Milan filled the gap left by the Argentina forward with the signing of Piatek from Genoa for a reported fee of €35m (£30m, $40m).

Gattuso did not divulge whether Piatek would make his debut against Napoli on Saturday but did back the Poland international to hit the ground running.

"Piatek is a man of few words," revealed Gattuso. "He has lots of enthusiasm and was really surprised with how he was welcomed by his new team-mates and the coaching staff.

"I don't want to talk about Higuain. He made his choice and he's now in the past.

"We have signed a really determined player. We lose a top striker but we have a new one who can really help us, a very physical player who has an eye for goal."

Saturday's clash in Milan sees Gattuso come up against Carlo Ancelotti, under whom he spent eight years as a player at San Siro, winning two Champions League titles.

"You cannot just copy and paste Carlo Ancelotti," Gattuso said of the inspiration he takes from his former boss.

"He's been coaching for 20 years now and I have never heard a player complaining about him.

"He's been like a father to me. I owe him a lot. He always made me play with great enthusiasm."

Higuain, meanwhile, is in line to make his Chelsea debut this coming Sunday, as Maurizio Sarri's side host Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup fourth round.