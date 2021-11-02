'He knows what he wants' – Udeze backs ex-Chelsea boss Conte to succeed at Tottenham Hotspur

Antonio Conte is a very capable hand for the Tottenham Hotspur job, according to former West Brom player Ifeanyi Udeze.

Following the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo due to a poor string of results, the Italian tactician was signed on an initial 18-month contract that includes an extension.

Conte had been out of management since parting ways with Inter Milan by mutual consent on May 26, 2021, despite achieving Italian elite division glory.

Spurs had failed to win their past two league matches before the 52-year-old’s arrival, and Udeze is confident that the former Chelsea boss' personality and experience can turn their fortunes around.

“Conte is a very capable hand for the Tottenham Hotspur job. This is a manager who led Inter Milan to win the Serie A title last season. He has also coached Chelsea in the past and he did very well,” Udeze told Goal.

“He is an experienced manager and with his personality, he can take on any big team in Europe with this Tottenham team. Honestly, I am not doubting his ability at all.

“Conte knows what he wants. For him to join Spurs, I am sure there has been an intimate discussion about with the club’s management over funds to get players.

“He knows those players that can help him. For me, he will succeed at Tottenham Hotspur."

Before confirming that he would stay at Spurs for the 2021-22 campaign, Harry Kane had been tipped to move to Manchester City.

Asked if Conte’s arrival would see the England international stay at Spurs, the former Super Eagles defensive trojan continued: “The truth is that Kane is not happy and that reflects in his game.

“The only thing that can make him stay is if Conte gets good players to complement his efforts cos he wants to win.”

Conte will make his bow when he leads Tottenham Hotspur against Vitesse in Thursday's Europa Conference League group stage fixture.