'He is too honest!' - Mourinho not happy with Winks after he admits long-range stunner was an accident

The England international scored from some 50-yards out against Ludogorets, but has conceded he never intended to go for goal

Harry Winks has admitted that his long-range stunner in 's latest win was an accident - much to the annoyance of manager Jose Mourinho.

Tottenham took a major step to booking their place in the Europa League round of 32 by thrashing Ludogorets 4-0 on Thursday night.

Carlos Vinicius, who joined Spurs on loan from in the summer transfer window, opened the scoring with a neat finish in the 16th minute, and doubled his account just after the half-hour mark when he tapped the ball into an empty net after being teed up by Dele Alli.

Mourinho's men continued to pile pressure on the Bulgarian outfit in the second half, and extended their lead in spectacular fashion as Winks beat opposition goalkeeper Plamen Iliev from 50 yards after picking the ball up on the left touchline.

Lucas Moura added gloss to the final result when he fired past Illiev 17 minutes from time, with Tottenham in pole position to secure their place in the knockout stages.

Winks resisted the temptation to lap up the plaudits for his outrageous effort in his post-match interview, conceding he was trying to pick out Gareth Bale with a through ball rather than going for goal.

"I'd love to sit here and say that I did, but I've got to be honest and say no," the international told BT Sport.

"I saw Gaz (Gareth Bale) run in. I'll take it at the end of the day. It has been a while [since I last scored] but I am happy with the way the team played."

Mourinho responded to Winks' comments while speaking to BT Sport himself, stating: "He is too honest! I am not happy with him! With a goal like that you have to say you meant it, but a good kid. He is honest."

Winks added on Spurs' latest performance on the European stage: "It was really enjoyable. We started with the right intensity because we didn't give them any chance to be breath. It was a good game for us."

The 24-year-old went on to discuss his current position in Mourinho's squad, expressing his frustration over a lack of regular minutes before pledging to make the most of every opportunity he gets.

"It is tough. It is very difficult. All I can do is when I get opportunities like this is play well," Winks said.

Tottenham will now turn their attention to a huge clash against at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, with only two points separating the London rivals at the top of the table after nine fixtures.