'He has to step up' - Hasselbaink urges Abraham to do more for Chelsea

The England forward failed to convert decent chances in the 0-0 draw with Tottenham

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink feels Tammy Abraham has to do more if he wants to be the leader of ’s attack.

The forward appears to be Blues manager Frank Lampard’s preferred option at the head of his attack, with Olivier Giroud a regular on the bench and Timo Werner operating out wide.

It is a show of faith for a player who has five goals to his name across all competitions this season, but he drew a blank in the 0-0 draw with in the on Sunday.

It was a tight, hard-fought contest at Stamford Bridge - but Abraham did have three presentable chances.

Two of the openings were headers from delicious crosses from the right foot of Reece James, while the third saw him tumble to the ground easily when seemingly ahead of his marker Eric Dier.

Commenting on Abraham’s chances, former Blues striker Hasselbaink questioned the forward’s end product.

"For me Abraham has to do better,” Hasselbaink told Sky Sports . “[Reece] James cannot do any more for him, he put the ball in the right space.

"Put your head against it. The other one as well, it does not matter who you are, as a striker these are brilliant crosses.

"What do you want as a striker? These moments, this is what you want. These are the moments that are counting for Abraham and he has to step up.”

Reflecting on the chance that saw Abraham tumble under minimal contact from Dier, Hasselbaink said: “Why is he going to the floor? He has done the most difficult part, stay on your feet and tap it in.

“It is a 1-0 type of game and he has had three opportunities where he has to make them his own.”

Hasselbaink believes Abraham has the potential to lead Chelsea’s attack, but questioned whether he is doing enough work on and off the field.

“He has done ever so well last year,” Hasselbaink said. "Half of the season he was a breath of fresh air. Second half of the season he had it difficult, but it is normal as he is a young boy.

"This season he has to step up and at times he can do better. With his stature and ability he should score more goals, and [more] important goals.

"I wonder if he watches clips of himself after games, as his movement and holding up the ball can be better. He needs to keep on improving.”