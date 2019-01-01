Hazard wins Europa League Player of the Season

The Belgian forward has been handed the award for the best player in Europe's secondary club competition last campaign

Eden Hazard has been crowned the Player of the Season for his performances with last term.

The Belgian was the Blues' star man during the 2018-19 campaign and scored two goals in the final as they lifted the trophy in Baku.

Chelsea beat 4-1, with Olivier Giroud and Pedro also getting on the scoresheet, before substitute Alex Iwobi - now of - hit a late consolation.

He made eight appearances in the competition, starting four, three of which were in the knockout stages.

Hazard made a big-money move to this summer after a stellar campaign in London in which he scored 21 goals and recorded 17 assists from 52 appearances across all competitions.

Alongside winning the Europa League, the Blues made it to the final of the and lost to on penalties, as well as finishing third in the .

He managed 110 goals and 92 assists from 352 games in a Chelsea shirt across all competitions and was a key performer for the Blues after joining from in 2012.

Since arriving in the Spanish capital, his progress has been hampered by injury and he has yet to make his competitive debut for Los Blancos.

However, expectation weighs heavy on the new signing to replace the goalscoring output that was sorely missed after Cristiano Ronaldo left to join last summer.

Real Madrid endured a disappointing campaign last year, finishing third in and suffering a Round of 16 exit to , while also being knocked out of the at the semi-final stage by .

The attacking options of Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Lucas Vazquez, Mariano Diaz and Vinicius Jr. either failed to perform consistently or played irregularly and the signing of Hazard is Los Blancos' 'Galactico' answer to their problems.

Real Madrid beat 3-1 in their first game but drew 1-1 with last time out.