Havertz is worth the hype, according to new Leverkusen team-mate Sinkgraven

The new signing has been wowed by the wonderkid's goalscoring ability in training, and is looking forward to seeing it in the Bundesliga

Lothar Matthaus rates Kai Havertz as a potential Ballon d'Or winner and the excitement surrounding the midfielder is entirely justified, according to Bayern Leverkusen team-mate Daley Sinkgraven.

, and a number of other top European sides have been linked to Havertz since he struck 17 goals during an exceptional 2018-19 campaign.

His list of admirers includes former Germany captain Matthaus , who on Monday tipped the 20-year-old to eventually join a "very big club," and new Leverkusen signing Sinkgraven.

The latter moved to the BayArena from in June and has been impressed with Havertz.

"I knew about him. Now I've spent [several] weeks with him and, indeed, he's a very good player," Sinkgraven told Omnisport.

"You can see it if you look at his technique: he is very relaxed when he has the ball.

"The way he scores goals during training, I love watching it, so I am really happy he will stay here for one more year."

Tall, technically gifted and comfortable on either foot, Havertz has inevitably drawn comparisons with Leverkusen icon Michael Ballack, as well as five-time Player of the Year Mesut Ozil.

His total of 20 goals in all competitions was only three fewer than Ballack’s best tally in a season, while the quality of some of his strikes has drawn as much attention as the quantity.

Now, he will be eager to prove that his stellar season wasn’t a flash in the pan, and that he can deliver on a consistent basis.

Sinkgraven, meanwhile, signed for Leverkusen after working with head coach Peter Bosz during an injury plagued five seasons in Amsterdam.

The versatile 24-year-old got a taste of the Bundesliga when Ajax faced Bayern Munich in the last season and is braced for a steep learning curve.

"It's a level up [from the Eredivisie], for sure," he said.

"I think the pace is a bit higher [than in Holland]. The games are probably more physical. Every team in Germany is strong so you have to give everything."

Sinkgraven will be hoping to have earned a spot in the starting eleven when Leverkusen get their Bundesliga campaign underway with a home fixture against Paderborn on August 17.

Before then, they have a final pre-season fixture against to look forward to, and a journey to Alemannia Aachen to navigate in the DFB-Pokal.