‘Havertz disappears for Chelsea & must do more’ - £70m star yet to convince Leboeuf

The former Blues defender was impressed by Hakim Ziyech’s performance against Burnley, but feels a German playmaker can raise his game

Kai Havertz needs to be offering more to the cause, says Frank Leboeuf, with the £70 million ($90m) playmaker told he “disappears” too often when the Blues need him most.

Big money was invested in the talented 21-year-old during the summer transfer window.

Given the interest he had attracted from leading sides across Europe, Frank Lampard was considered to have pulled off quite the coup in luring Havertz to Stamford Bridge.

There have been flashes of what he is capable of, including a hat-trick, but an adjustment period in west London is taking longer than many anticipated.

Havertz is yet to find consistency on a stage, with the youngster continuing to drift in and out of English top-flight fixtures.

Leboeuf is among those calling on a player with undoubted ability to raise his game, with fellow new recruit Hakim Ziyech having shown in a 3-0 victory over Burnley that a telling contribution can be made when adopting the right mindset.

“I think it’s getting better, some players are getting better,” former Blues defender Leboeuf told ESPN FC when assessing Chelsea as a whole.

“I’m very pleased for Ziyech, getting fit and giving his best. But I’m still not convinced about Havertz, I still want more from him.

“I want more impact from him where I think he disappears. I’m sure Frank is still not completely happy with the way they worked together.

“Sometimes it seemed like they were looking for each other like they don’t really know each other.

“I’m looking for something better, much better from Chelsea. With the players they have, they’re capable of giving much more than we saw.

“Even though they got the win, the clean sheet, everything was going their way, but I can’t be happy with the performance 100 per cent.”

Victory at Turf Moor has lifted Chelsea back into the Premier League’s top six, with the Blues still looking for the spark that they hope will allow them to mount a potential title challenge.

Their next outing will see them return to a stage on Wednesday against , before then playing host to as they go in search of more precious points domestically.