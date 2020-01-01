Haule: Azam FC goalkeeper explains his performance against Yanga SC

First choice custodian Ghanaian Razak Abalora faces a stiff task of winning back his place in the first team

Azam FC goalkeeper Benedict Haule has revealed he is giving his best to convince the technical bench he is ripe to be considered as the club's first choice in the post.

Razak Abalora, who is the club's preferred player in goal is locked in and it is not yet known when he will rejoin his teammates.

In Sunday's goalless draw against Yanga SC, Haule pulled fantastic saves to deny David Molinga and Patrick Sibomana. He was commanding and bailed out his defenders on numerous occasions to ensure he gets at least a point.

"Even when we had taken a break owing to Covid-19, I continued practising harder to remain fit because I knew the league was still on," the custodian told reporters.

"My main aim was to remain as fit as possible in that I could help my team when the chance comes my way.

"Goalkeeping department is a critical department; when your competitor gets a chance and proves his worth, then you will have to wait longer. So when my chance came, I had to prove my worth and show I am capable of stepping in.

"I believe I did enough to convince the technical bench my services can be depended on."

The goalkeeper has also shed light on what the team is preparing for in the remaining part of the season.

"We made mistakes, and we want to rectify them in the remaining matches, it is not too late," Haule added.

"In the past matches we have made mistakes, but we have learned. It is a matter of ensuring we have scored enough goals as well to stand a better chance of bagging maximum points.

"We will continue fighting and target as many points as possible in the remaining matches."

The 0-0 draw against the 27-time Mainland League champions all but ended their chances of toppling Simba SC.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi are on 75 points and two wins and a draw will seal their 21st league title. Azam are second on 58 points, two more than Timu ya Wananchi.

Azam and Yanga will now focus on the as the only way to get continental football. The overall winner will play in the Caf Confederation Cup.