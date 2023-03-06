'Has Ten Hag resigned yet?' - Piers Morgan claims Man Utd's Anfield thrashing is 'karma' for Cristiano Ronaldo treatment

Piers Morgan has fired more shots at Manchester United, claiming that a 7-0 drubbing at Liverpool was “karma” for releasing Cristiano Ronaldo.

Portuguese star released by Red Devils

Decision taken on the back of explosive interview

Record-setting defeat suffered at Liverpool

WHAT HAPPENED? The outspoken journalist has struck up quite the bond with Ronaldo after interviewing the Portuguese superstar on a couple of occasions. He was disappointed with United’s treatment of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner prior to his explosive discussion with the 38-year-old resulting in his contract being torn up at Old Trafford.

Morgan has now taken great delight in seeing the Red Devils suffer a history-making defeat at Anfield, with a series of posts on social media seeing him ask if Erik ten Hag has “resigned yet” while also pointing out that there will be no repeat of the dancing that accompanied a Carabao Cup triumph at Wembley.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United’s seven-goal humbling against Liverpool represents their worst result in the Premier League era and has seen them match their heaviest-ever defeats from the 1920s and 30s, with Ten Hag’s side allowing collective standards to slip in the most dramatic of fashions.

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo likely had one eye on events at Anfield on Sunday, but United’s results are no longer any of his concern as he is currently working on the most lucrative contract in world football at Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr.