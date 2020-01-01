Has Kenya coach ‘Ghost’ Mulee been exposed after Comoros defeat?

The 52-year-old has seen Harambee Stars' chances of reaching Afcon finals dwindle, but was he to blame against the island nation?

“I know it will be a difficult task to qualify to the 2022 Afcon finals but my humble appeal to the fans is that they can judge me after the double-header against Comoros,” Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee told a packed press conference during his unveiling on October 22, 2020.

The 52-year-old tactician had officially taken the mantle of handling the national team Harambee Stars on a three-year contract from Francis Kimanzi, who was fired alongside his backroom staff, under unclear circumstances.

“We had a very lengthy discussion as to what the ambition of the federation is after the election and after seeing the working conditions are favourable, I said that I can give it a try,” Mulee told Goal during the unveiling ceremony.

“I have been in the game since the last time I coached the team, for now, I cannot promise anything, a coaching job is difficult, you can have it today, play one game and get fired.

“But looking at the team at my disposal, I have confidence they will do well under my leadership, the office has promised us support, and I know that we can do well, all we need to do is win our home matches.”

And after 180 minutes in charge of the team, Mulee, who was returning to the dugout after ten years out, has overseen two matches against Comoros, drawing the first meeting 1-1 and then losing the reverse fixture 2-1 away in Moroni.

In a nutshell, the former coach and a popular ‘Patanisho’ presenter in a local Radio Station has likely blown Kenya’s chances of qualifying for the Afcon finals for the second successive time, as they will now need a miracle to seal their place in the competition to be held in .

Is ‘Ghost’ to blame for the away defeat in Comoros?

Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula believes that ‘Ghost’ Mulee should take the blame because the team was performing well under Kimanzi’s reign before he was fired.

“If I compare the two coaches, Kimanzi was tactically better than Mulee, and he deserved to continue handling the team,” Shimanyula told Goal. “Kimanzi’s fielding of players was spot on, he knew when to do changes during any match, and it was not fair to show him the exit door.

“Furthermore, we don’t know why he was fired, what did he do, the federation never told us, they just work up to sack him despite his good job, he had put Kenya on the right path to qualify until ‘Ghost’ came in, I don’t see Kenya winning even the remaining matches.”

Shimanyula further argues Kimanzi had already shown how good he was after managing to beat a star-studded Zambian side 2-1 in a Fifa window international friendly before ‘Ghost’ was appointed.

“You see, Kimanzi knew how to bond with the players,” Shimanyula continued. “He had started a good job and they [FKF] should have allowed him to finish it, beating Zambia was no mean achievement, and remember he did it with local-based players, who had not seen football action for almost six months owing to theCovid-19 pandemic.”

But where did ‘Ghost’ get it wrong?

According to former and Harambee Stars custodian Mike Kisaghi, Mulee’s fielding of players was his biggest let-down, while missing striker Michael Olunga made his work even more difficult.

“First and foremost, this team is proving that it is very hard to win without Olunga,” Kisaghi told Goal. "Secondly, ‘Ghost’ doesn’t clearly know what to do with this team, and for me, Kimanzi was a better coach, and if we cannot beat Comoros at home and even away, I don’t see what we could do at the Afcon [if we manage to qualify].

"You can imagine Comoros have never been to the Afcon, but they now have four points from Kenya that could easily give them the ticket.”

Did the defeat against Comoros expose Mulee?

“Yes…it has exposed him badly, we now know he could not get his fielding right, he could not get the substitutions right, in fact, if we can beat Comoros at home, then as a coach, you must take the blame,” Shimanyula continued.

“He had a pool of good players to pick from, I know some players were also not up to the task, Ayub [Timbe] did not deserve to play in these two matches, he was soo wasteful and always selfish when with the ball, Arnold [Origi] also conceded cheap goals, I think the two goals are because of his mistakes.”

However, Ex-Gor Mahia CEO Omondi Aduda feels Kenya’s performance in the double-header should not solely be blamed on the team and ‘Ghost’ but the federation under President Nick Mwendwa must also be faulted.

“I doubt if the whole issue is just about ‘Ghost’,” Aduda told Goal. “We should look further into the underlying issues in the administration of football in the country.

“People should wake up to the reality that we don’t need quick fixes and PR stunts in achieving longtime results in football."

What next for ‘Ghost’ and Kenya?

While ‘Ghost’ asked Kenyans to judge him after 180 minutes, FKF boss Mwendwa has already stated he will not fire the coach for continuity purposes while conceding Kenya’s chances to qualify for the finals are over.

“We have to work hard but it is harder now for us to qualify for the Afcon,” Mwendwa told Goal on Monday. “We must keep working hard, 2016 was just like this one, but actually, I can say this looks even better.

Article continues below

“Our target is to continue working hard, we have the World Cup and another Afcon event coming up after this so we must make sure we build a strong team for the coming events.”

On whether the federation will sack coach ‘Ghost’ Mulee, Mwendwa said: “Why should we? It is normal for coaches to lose matches and ‘Ghost’ is not the first one, we are not ready to make changes now because our target is to have consistency with the team.”

The statement from the FKF boss is very clear, ‘Ghost’ is here to stay as Kenya coach, but a quick turnaround of positive results is what the fans will expect from him against the Pharaohs on March 22 before wrapping up their campaign with a trip to Lome against Togo on March 30.