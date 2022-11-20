Harvey Elliott wants to stay at Liverpool 'for the rest of his life' as Anfield feels like 'second home'

Harvey Elliott has said he wants to stay at Liverpool for 'the rest of his life' as he enjoys a stellar season for the Reds.

WHAT HAPPENED? Due to injuries to key first team members Elliott has found himself in the starting line-up on numerous occasions for Liverpool this season. The 19-year-old has played in all 22 of Liverpool's games so far this season, winning the clubs player of the month for August and September, and has now spoken out about his wish to stay at Anfield for the rest of his life.

WHAT HE SAID: When asked about his dreams in an interview with Liverpool's official website, Elliott said: "It's to stay here for the rest of my career. Whether that is as a player, or a coach, or whatever it is - a mentor to the younger ones. I just want to be at Liverpool for the rest of my life. It feels like home now all of my family have moved up with me.

"To be able to come and see Anfield, drive past it every single day, and to go to the training ground and to be in and around these world-class players - I mean, for me, there is no better place to be than here. To stay here for the rest of my career is one thing. Then it's making sure we win, or achieve, as many things as we can."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: "It feels like my second home," Elliott added about Anfield, Liverpool's home stadium. "Every time I come here it's always a buzz whether it was a fan, or as a player now. It gets better and better every time you see it."

WHAT NEXT FOR ELLIOTT & LIVERPOOL? Neither are in action until after the World Cup when Liverpool take on Aston Villa on Boxing Day. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Elliott line up for the Reds, with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson both out in Qatar with their respective nations.