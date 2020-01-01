Haruna: Bocco goals for Simba SC against KMC were offside

The Tanzanian coach says the build-up match against the Mainland giants should have ended in a 1-1 draw

KMC coach Harerimana Haruna has come out to claim Simba SC did not deserve to beat his side in a friendly played on Monday.

Simba defeated their fellow league side 3-1 in a build-up match staged at Mo Simba in Bunju, Dar es Salaam with captain John Bocco notching a brace while Ibrahim Ajibu grabbed the third.

Charles Ilanfya scored a consolation for KMC, who went into the match having beaten Young Africans (Yanga SC) 3-0 in another friendly the previous day.

Haruna has since claimed the game should have ended in a 1-1 draw since Taifa Stars striker Bocco scored his two goals from an offside position.

“We only conceded one goal against Simba, the other two [scored by Bocco] came from an offside position,” Haruna is quoted by Sokaletu.

“If you ask me, the match should have ended 1-1, that is the correct scoreline for the friendly, but I don’t know what the referee was thinking allowing the two goals to stand whereas Bocco scored from an offside position.”

Haruna has, however, said despite losing in the friendly, his players gave a good account of themselves and managed to push the Mainland champions to the limit.

“We played well, especially in the first half when we managed to get the first goal, Simba were forced to chase for an equaliser and had the goal been disallowed, then they could have not managed to pick themselves up," he added.

“I am happy with my boys because prior to playing Simba we had beaten Yanga and that shows we are ready to compete in the league when it resumes on Saturday.”

Prior to the KMC friendly, Simba had also beaten lower league side Transit Camp 4-2 at the same venue.

Simba will face Ruvu Shooting at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam in their first league on Sunday as they seek to win a third straight league title.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi enjoy a good lead at the top and head coach Sven Vandenbroeck has urged them to ensure they bag the first 12 points to win the title in earnest.

Simba are likely to miss the services of midfielder Jonas Mkude against Ruvu Shooting after he picked up a nasty injury against KMC.