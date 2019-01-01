Haruna: AS Kigali star confirms talks with former club Yanga SC

The Amavubi skipper reveals he has held transfer talks with the Tanzanian giants and could make a return to the club

Rwanda skipper midfielder Haruna Niyonzima has confirmed talks have reached an advanced stage with his former club Young Africans (Yanga SC) for a possible move.

The playmaker, who turns out for AS Kigali, says he was approached by the giants, a side he played for from 2011 before ending his glorious spell in 2017 to join local rivals Simba SC.

"I held talks with Yanga, but we have not finalised everything yet,” Haruna is quoted by The New Times.

Asked about his current club, AS Kigali, whom he joined in July after eight years in Tanzania, the former APR and Rayon Sports star said, “They are aware and fully informed about the ongoing talks.

“When I signed in July, it was on condition that they would not block me if I get offers outside the country.”

However, the 31-year-old insists the move back to Tanzania is ‘not in any way’ influenced by AS Kigali’s current slump where they have only managed two wins after 14 matches into the 2019/2020 Rwanda .

"I am still a player of AS Kigali until the deal is done. It is true we have not had a good start to the season, but it has nothing to do with my talks with Yanga.”

Haruna started his football career with Etincelles before he was spotted and signed by Rayon Sports in 2006. He joined rivals’ APR the following year where he played for three-and-a-half years prior to his 2011 move to Yanga in 2011.

Regarded as one of the most decorated players in the region, Haruna made history in June as he became the first player to win the Tanzania Premier League title five consecutive seasons, having won it three times in a row with Yanga, between 2015 and 2017, before helping Simba to lift the title for the 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 seasons.