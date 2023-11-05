'Massive' - Harry Maguire highly praised by Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag following Fulham win as England international's Old Trafford resurgence continues

Erik ten Hag heaped praise on Harry Maguire after the central defender had another strong performance away at Fulham.

Maguire helped keep clean sheet against Fulham

Englishman continues to rebuild confidence

Defender expected to start in Copenhagen

WHAT HAPPENED? Maguire's performance caught the eye in United's 1-0 victory. After seemingly being on his way out of Old Trafford in the summer, the defender continued to build confidence as he saw off Fulham's aerial bombardment with relative ease.

WHAT THEY SAID: At his post-game press conference, Ten Hag said: "[Maguire] was playing a massive, massive game. A very good performance. He showed leadership and in and out of possession he was very good, so I’m very pleased with that performance from Harry.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Once on the verge of a summer move to West Ham, Maguire has now stamped his authority back in the United defence. With Raphael Varane left on the bench, Maguire showed he may be harder to dislodge than United's defenders returning from injury thought.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAGUIRE? He will be expecting to start again as United face Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League group stage.