Harry Kane willing to run down his Tottenham contract and leave on a free transfer in 2024 amid Manchester United & Chelsea links

Harry Kane is open to running down his contract at Tottenham in order to leave for free in 2024, amid growing interest from other clubs.

WHAT HAPPENED? As speculation surrounding the future of Kane continues to snowball ahead of the summer transfer window, The Telegraph reports that a move this summer might not be his only way out of Tottenham, with the 29-year-old considering the idea of running down his contract and leaving for free in 2024.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having blossomed into arguably the most complete striker in European football, Kane has been unable to turn individual success into silverware at Spurs and finally looks resigned to leaving the club for a new challenge. Chelsea have been linked with the forward, as have Manchester United, with the Red Devils doing their due diligence to explore the possibility of a move this summer.

But while it has been claimed that he could cost up to £100m for English clubs, despite having only a year left on his deal, Kane is open to seeing out what remains of his deal and leaving for free in 2024, with there currently being no agreement in place over an extension.

AND WHAT'S MORE: United are looking to get a new striker in early ahead of next season and are not willing to be drawn into a transfer saga over Kane, which aligns with the idea of him running down his deal. He would then be able to agree pre-contract terms with clubs ahead of the summer of 2024.

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE? After hearing United fans direct teasing chants towards him about seeing him in June during Spurs' 2-2 draw with the Red Devils, Kane insisted that he is focused on finishing the season strongly ahead of summer.