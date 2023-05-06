Harry Kane is a Premier League legend! Tottenham striker passes Man Utd icon Wayne Rooney for second place on division's all-time goalscoring chart

Harry Kane's goal for Tottenham against Crystal Palace on Saturday took his Premier League tally to 209, overtaking Wayne Rooney in 174 fewer games.

Kane scores 209th PL goal

Overtakes Rooney into second

Did so in 174 fewer matches

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spurs skipper headed home from Pedro Porro's cross in first-half stoppage time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to score his 25th league goal of the season, securing a 1-0 win for his side. More significantly, Kane's record now stands at 209 Premier League goals in 317 games, surpassing Rooney's 208 from 491 matches, meaning the England captain now places second in the league's all-time standings.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked about his accomplishment, Kane told BBC Sport: "It's nice to get on the scoresheet and when you win it feels that bit sweeter. I want to keep scoring goals so to pass someone like Wayne Rooney, one of the best players in this country, is a special feeling."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The strike came at an opportune moment for Ryan Mason's side, as the interim Spurs boss secured his first win since taking over for Cristian Stellini at the helm. For Kane, it is yet further proof of his commitment and professionalism, as he responds to all the noise off the pitch linking him with a move away from the club.

DID YOU KNOW? Kane has also recorded his 10th headed league goal this campaign, which is the most in a single Premier League season after Everton legend Duncan Ferguson's tally of nine (in 1997-98).

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE? The Spurs skipper marches on, with a tally that would have comfortably won him the Premier League golden boot across the last four seasons. After Saturday's match against Palace, Kane will be hoping to lift Spurs into European contention when they face Aston Villa on May 13.