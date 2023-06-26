Harry Kane wants Bayern! Man Utd to miss out as Tottenham star has positive talks with Bundesliga champions

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has reportedly held positive talks with Bayern Munich and is favouring a move to the German champions.

WHAT HAPPENED? Kane has been linked with a summer transfer to United, however, they have reportedly cooled their interest in the striker, whose contract expires in 2024. Despite that, Bundesliga champions Bayern are pursuing a move for the 29-year-old, reports Sky Germany.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The report states there have been renewed talks between Bayern and the England captain's management, which is primarily represented by his brother Charlie. Kane is said to have had 'very positive' conversations with the German giants and has told Bayern that he would prefer to join the club should he opt to leave England.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Sky adds that Bayern believe Kane will be available for less than £85 million ($108m) but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy may want more for his star man.

WHAT NEXT? Kane is enjoying his summer break after a long season with Tottenham and England. If he does not leave Spurs, he will return for pre-season in July.