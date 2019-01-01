Hariss Harun on the verge of completing a century of caps for Singapore

The Malaysia-based midfielder also holds the record for Singapore's youngest ever debutant

Hariss Harun is on the verge of completing a century of caps for Singapore as the Lions' 3-1 defeat against Uzbekistan on Tuesday, was his 99th appearance for his country.

The Malaysia-based midfielder also holds the record for Singapore's youngest ever debutant - making his first international appearance - aged 16 and 217 days.

Hariss will next lead the Lions to battle against Yemen in Singapore's 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.