Hariss Harun embodies the spirit of this new Singapore side

Never-say-die and a strong will to win; Hariss Harun's Singapore team is moulded in his own image...

He covered every blade of grass, urging his teammates to keep their heads up and keep moving forward which eventually saw the Lions get all three points against Palestine.

In a game that was overly physical and marred by confrontations all over the field, Singapore captain Hariss Harun was a source of calm and also inspiration. At the Jalan Besar Stadium in front, 6000 fans, Harris' determination to get his team over the line was clear for all to see.

From midfield, he dictated the tempo of the game showing his technical qualities combining that with aggression, as he fervently snapped into tackles like a man possessed with the sole mission of wanting to win.

And even when he made a mistake which caused the Lions to concede a cheap corner - allowing Palestine to score - he never for once let his head down. It is exactly these sort of qualities which has made Hariss the Republic's top footballer. Moreover, his will to win and never-say-die attitude is the embodiment of this new Lions team, that continues to punch above its weight.

Currently, Singapore finds itself top of Group D and who knows if it can even reach the 2022 World Cup or 2023 . But with captain marvel leading the way, there's always a chance.