Harambee Stars' Olunga on Al Duhail: 'Qatar is a good place to play football'

The star spoke about his limited time at his new club after an impressive outing in Japan, and he also touched on the recent international games

Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga has spoken about his impact at Al Duhail SC where he still requires time to settle down.

Olunga joined the Qatar top side after making his name with Kashiwa Reysol in Japan and has now revealed his focus will shift to the next season where he will begin the campaign with Al Duhail.

"I have played six games and I have scored three goals and there are three games before the season ends," Olunga told Goal.

"So, I cannot say there is a huge chance of doing something great as the main priority now is to learn from my teammates and hope maybe next season I will have good days.

"Al Duhail is a good team and I am happy to play for them. What remains is to work hard and represent Kenya and hope that I will get many goals that can help me break as many records as possible."

The former Gor Mahia star explained his move to Qatar after his success in Japan's League 1.

"Qatar is a good place to play football because recently, they hosted the Fifa Club World Cup and next year, there will be a World Cup there," he added. "That means they have invested a lot in matters of soccer and good players are joining their league."

Olunga added Abdallah Hassan and the rest of the national team did a better job against Togo even though they had failed to grab an Africa Cup of Nations ticket. Hassan has scored in the last three games for Kenya and is slowly emerging as a promising figure for the Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee side.

"He is a good player and looking at his performance in the Premier League shows how he has been impressive. He has also been playing almost all the games for Bandari," continued the former Tusker striker.



"But let me say, it is not Abdallah only, it is about all the players, they did a good job. The stars, especially the local ones impressed me even when some of us were not available for the game.

"One could not tell the difference that there was a lot of changes in the starting team. That is also a good indication that our local football is growing and that any player who is given a chance to play for the national team is capable of doing a great job."

Harambee Stars will reunite before June in order to prepare for the World Cup qualifiers.