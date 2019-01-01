Harambee Stars: Olunga is deadly but Uganda doesn't fear Kenya – Mubiru

The Cranes coach singles out the former Tusker striker whom he feels will trouble his side during the friendly on Sunday

Ugandan head coach Abdallah Mubiru believes striker Michael Olunga will trouble his side when they visit on the weekend.

The Cranes landed in Kenya on Friday and will train at Utalli Hotel ahead of the East African Derby set for Kasarani Stadium.

And speaking on arrival from Kampala, Mubiru says Olunga, who turns out for Kashiwa Reysol in the top Japanese league, is the player he knows in the Kenyan squad.

“[Olunga] is a good striker, a very good finisher in the team, they [Kenya] have a good team and we respect them but of course we don’t fear them,” Mubiru told Goal when the team arrived at JKIA.

“They have high profile players with experience and playing for good teams abroad but we will give them a good game. We don’t fear them.

“[Harambee Stars] performance has been good in recent times. We are likewise, performing better. It is a high profile friendly match and I am looking forward to it.”

The Ugandan contingent comprised of the Cranes’ local-based players, with their foreign-based quintet of Luwagga Kizito, Khalid Aucho, Allan Kyambadde, Emmanuel Okwi and Taddeo Lwanga having jetted in earlier in the night.

Budding defender Mustafa Kizza, meanwhile, noted the team is under no pressure despite playing away from home, and they are out to pick positive lessons from Sunday’s match.

“We are not under pressure playing away from home,” Kizza said.

“This is only a friendly match and we have played a lot of matches away. We are just focused on giving a good account of ourselves.”

Tickets for the match are set to retail at Sh200 for all-round access and will be sold opposite Safari Park Hotel, at Ngomongo Police Station and outside Kasarani stadium’s Gate 12. Gates will open at 11 am while ticket sales start at 7 am on matchday.